Pak issues visas to Indian pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj Dham

New Delhi: Pakistan has issued visas to 139 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj Dham, the place of pilgrimage for Hindus in that country.

A report said on Sunday the Pakistan High Commission has issued visas to 139 Indian to visit the place of pilgrimage, Katas Raj Dham, the famous Shiva temple, in the country’s Punjab province.

The framework of bilateral protocol allows pilgrims from India and Pakistan to visit their places of worships every year lying across the border.

Pakistan had granted visas to more than 3,800 Sikh pilgrims to visit the country. They had attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 in Narowal.

Katas Raj is one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. The temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.