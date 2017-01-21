Headlines

Pak hands over Soldier Chandu Babulal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Soldier

New Delhi: Pakistan Army on Saturday released Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chauhan, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in September last year.

Chandu, who inadvertently crossed the Line of control on September 29, 2016, was handed over to the Indian authorities at 2:30 pm today via Wagah Border in Punjab.

Chandu, a 22-year old soldier from 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had mistakenly crossed the de factor border in Kashmir, hours after India’s surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC. He belongs to Borvihir village in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

Notably, Chandu’s grandmother suffered a cardiac arrest and died after the family was informed that he was captured by the Pakistan army.

