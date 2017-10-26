Pak court issues arrest warrant against former PM Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: A Pakistani judge has issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he failed to appear in court to face corruption charges.

Judge Mohammad Bashir on Thursday also rejected a request from Sharif’s lawyer that he be exempted from court appearances in order to remain in London where his ailing wife is getting medical treatment.

The judge scheduled the next hearing in the case on November 3.

Under Pakistani law, Sharif can be arrested as soon as he returns from abroad unless he is granted bail before the next hearing.

The 67-year-old Sharif resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from office over corruption charges.