Pak court allows Indian woman Uzma to return home

Pragativadi News Service
Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted permission to Indian woman Uzma, who accused a Pakistani man of forcibly marrying her, to return to her country, sources said.

An Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir Ali had submitted to the court.

The court also ordered that police provide security to the Indian woman till the Wagah Border Crossing.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a six-page reply to the high court and reiterated her claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama with Tahir.

The reply also claimed that Tahir’s affidavit was based on lies, and requested that Uzma be allowed to travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30.

Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Tahir ‘fell in love’ in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via Wagah border, and got married to him on May 3, according to Tahir.

