Pak cancer patient calls Sushma Swaraj ‘maa’, thanks EAM for granting visa for treatment in India

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured of granting a visa to a Pakistani woman – who is suffering from cancer – for her treatment in India.
A Pakistani woman named Faiza Tanveer had requested Swaraj to grant her a medical visa by saying that she should be given help as India is about to celebrate its 70th Independence Day.
@SushmaSwaraj mam qp mery lie maa he hain plz mam mujhu medical visa dy dain es 70win azadi k sall ki khushi main meri maddad kr dain dhnywd pic.twitter.com/SMBhfo2cOT
— Faiza Tanveer (@FaizaTanveer8) August 13, 2017
Thanks for your greetings on India's Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India. https://t.co/jThT2KayoZ
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 13, 2017
“Ma’am you are mother for me. Please grant me visa on the occasion of India’s 70th Independence Day. Please help me thankyou,” Faiza Tanveer said in a tweet.
The External Affairs Minister conveyed the decision of granting the medical visa to her on Sunday and tweeted, “Thanks for your greetings on India’s Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India.”
It is reported that Faiza is affected with Ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature, and want treatment from India.