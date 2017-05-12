Pak based terror groups plan to attack India, Afghan: US intel chief

Washington: Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to attack both India and Afghanistan, a top US spymaster has said.

“Pakistani-based terrorist groups will present a sustained threat to the US interests in the region and continue to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan,” said US’ National Intelligence director Daniel Coats in his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on intelligence.

Daniel Coats told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a Congressional hearing on worldwide threats said, “Islamabad has failed to curb militants and terrorists in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan will likely turn to China to offset its isolation, empowering a relationship that will help Beijing to project influence into the Indian Ocean,” Coats testified before the committee.