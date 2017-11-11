Pak allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife

Islamabad: Islamabad said on Friday that it has informed the Indian High Commission here that it would allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife.

“A note verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian high commission in Islamabad, today,” Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson, said. “The government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Jhadav with his wife in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds,” Faisal added.

The move comes days after Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif welcomed a US offer of mediation in easing tensions with India.

Jadhav, according to Pakistan, was arrested on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan’s Mashkhel area, a claim rejected by India. New Delhi said Jadhav was a retired Indian Navy official and was abducted from Iran.

A secret Pakistan military court, which tried Jadhav on charges of espionage and subversive activities in Pakistan, sentence him to death this year in April. However, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stopped Pakistan from carrying out the punishment on May 18. Pakistan has turned numerous Indian requests seeking consular access to Jadhav.