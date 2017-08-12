Pahlaj Nihalani removed, Prasoon Joshi new censor board chief

Mumbai: The government today replaced Pahlaj Nihalani with songwriter-poet Prasoon Joshi as the chief of the censor board.
Joshi was appointed with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a release.
Since his appointment as the head of the Central Board of Film Certification in January 2015, Nihalani made headlines for a number of controversial moves and statements.
One of the most controversial censor board chairpersons who ran into skirmishes with film producers over cuts, beeps and disclaimers he insisted on, Nihalani spoke in a relaxed frame of mind a few hours after the news of his ouster went viral.
“I had been preparing myself for my exit for months now. Actually, from the time I came in there have been elements working against me, some of them from within the CBFC. These elements — I’m not going to name them on-record are currently celebrating premature Diwali.”