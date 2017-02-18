Padmini Rout enter pre-quarterfinals of World Women’s Championship

Tehran: Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika and International Master Padmini Rout remained on course for creating history by winning the tiebreaks of the second round and advanced to the last 16 stage of World Women’s Chess Championship.
Grandmaster D Harika missed out on some chances to settle for a draw with Georgia’s Sopiko Guramishvili, while Padmini Rout survived a scare before enforcing a draw with China’s Tan Zhongyi in the first game of the third round of World Women’s Chess Championship.
Facing her third higher ranked opponent in a row, Padmini yet again managed to salvage a difficult position against Zhongyi.