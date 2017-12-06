Padmavati row: Shatrughan Sinha slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Patna: Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha slammed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for organising a special screening of his film Padmavati for media before getting it certified. Sinha said that Bhansali should have organised a special screening of Padmavati for Rajput community people.
The actor-turned-politician also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani to break silence on the entire controversy.
Speaking at an event organised by Karni Sena, which has been protesting against the film ‘Padmavati’, Shatrughan Sinha lambasted Sanjay Leela Bhansali for organising a special screening for media before getting the film certified from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
He said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn’t keep his promise. Sinha was felicitated by the outfit for his firm stand against ‘Padmavati’ film.
Sinha had earlier questioned PM Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s silence over the “burning” issue of the film “Padmavati”. “As ‘Padmavati’ becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, most versatile Aamir Khan and most popular Shah Rukh Khan have no comments. And how come our PM is maintaining stoic silence. High time!” Shatrughan tweeted last month.