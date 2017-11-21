PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Padmavati row: Security for Deepika Padukone’s family in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police personnel have been deployed outside Deepika Padukone parents’ home in Bengaluru, after a series of threats over Deepika’s portrayal of the 13th Century Queen Padmavati in an upcoming Hindi film.

The actor was given a security cover last week by the Mumbai Police after Karni Sena, a fringe group in Rajasthan, threatened her with physical harm.

Her family, including her father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, younger sister Anisha and grandmother Ahilya live in the northern suburb. Padukone runs a badminton coaching academy in the city.

Reacting to the Padmavati controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the state government would provide security to her and her family in Bengaluru.

