Padmavati row: Karni Sena threatens to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose

New Delhi: After physically assaulting Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Rajput Karni Sena has threatened the film’s lead actress, Deepika Padukone.
Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of Rajasthan unit of the outfit, said that they would not hesitate to chop Deepika’s nose like Shurpanakha (Shurpanakha was a character in the Ramayana whose nose was chopped off by Lakshmana).
Recently, Deepika called the controversy surrounding Padmavati “absolutely appalling ” and said that as a nation, “we have regressed.”
Members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena have also threatened to behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali if he proceeds with the release of Padmavati.
Meanwhile, the convenor of the Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, called for a Bharat Bandh on December 1, the date Padmavati is slated to release.
Earlier this month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had released a video clarifying that there was no distortion of history in Padmavati. However, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena convenor is not convinced.
Meanwhile, several groups have joined the agitation against Padmavati, turning the protests into a nationwide movement.