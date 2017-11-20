PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Padmavati row: Film banned in Madhya Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai: In a major development to the ongoing ‘Padmavati’ crisis, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has banned the Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajput Community had reportedly submitted a memorandum before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a ban on ‘Padmavati’. The CM has reportedly said that he won’t be allowing the release of Bhansali’s magnum opus in his state.

This comes after the makers of ‘Padmavati’ voluntarily deferred the release date of the film. The film was earlier dated to release on December 1.

Meanwhile, due to CBFC’s refusal to certify the film on the grounds of ‘incomplete application’, the makers have voluntarily delayed the film’s release. Initially, set to hit the screens on December 1, the film’s new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

