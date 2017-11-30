Padmavati row: Bhansali, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to meet Parliamentary Panel

New Delhi: In the wake of strong protests against movie Padmavati, which is sinking in a bitter controversy over alleged distortion of historical facts, a Parliamentary Panel has summoned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi.
Reportedly, the two are likely to meet members of the Parliamentary Panel today.
Led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Parliament’s 30-member Standing Committee on Information Technology had decided to intervene into the controversy over the release of Rs 150-crore film Padmavati and sought clarifications from its makers and the CBFC officials.
“The panel has asked Bhansali and Joshi to appear before it and present their views on the movie. They can present their case before the panel. The members have also decided to call the producers of the movie,” chairman of the panel Anurag Thakur said media persons.
actors Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, who are members of Parliament, are also part of the panel which will examine the issues relating to the movie.
The decision to summon the makers of the film and the CBFC officials was taken keeping in mind the vociferous protests by the right-wing Rajput groups and several politicians who have accused Bhansali of showing the 14th century Rajput Queen Padmavati in a bad light.
