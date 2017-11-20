Padmavati row: ABKM announces Rs 1 crore to burn Deepika Padukone alive

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ controversy is just refusing to die down. After the Kshatriya Samaj announced a reward of Rs 5 crore on beheading Deepika Padukone, now, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) has put a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone burning the Bollywood actress alive.
“Deepika should know how it feels like to be burnt alive. The actress will never know the sacrifice of the queen. Any person burning her alive will be given Rs 1 crore, said Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) youth wing leader Bhuvneshwar Singh
Meanwhile, due to CBFC’s refusal to certify the film on the grounds of ‘incomplete application’, the makers have voluntarily delayed the film’s release. Initially, set to hit the screens on December 1, the film’s new release date hasn’t been announced yet.