PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Bollywood

Padmavati row: ABKM announces Rs 1 crore to burn Deepika Padukone alive

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ controversy is just refusing to die down. After the Kshatriya Samaj announced a reward of Rs 5 crore on beheading Deepika Padukone, now, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) has put a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone burning the Bollywood actress alive.

“Deepika should know how it feels like to be burnt alive. The actress will never know the sacrifice of the queen. Any person burning her alive will be given Rs 1 crore, said Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) youth wing leader Bhuvneshwar Singh

Meanwhile, due to CBFC’s refusal to certify the film on the grounds of ‘incomplete application’, the makers have voluntarily delayed the film’s release. Initially, set to hit the screens on December 1, the film’s new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
10.4K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.6K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top