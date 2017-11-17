Padmavati protest: Deepika Padukone’s security tightened after ‘Rs 5-crore offer’ to behead actress

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday beefed up the security of bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in view of threats from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS).
Deepika, who plays the titular role of Queen Padmavati in noted film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati.
According to sources, a heavy posse of security men has been deployed outside the actress’s residence as well as the office in Mumbai.
The Mumbai Police have increased actress Deepika Padukone’s security after the Karni Sena issued the nose chopping threat.
Following Shri Rajput Karni Sena’s threat to Deepika Padukone, the Chatriya Samaj in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading Padmavati’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress.
On Thursday, the Union Home Ministry said that it will provide all help to the authorities to maintain law and order amid ongoing protests against the film.
The Karni Sena had called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 1, which is slated as the release date of the film.
Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.
The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.