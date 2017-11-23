“Padmavati” cleared for UK release but producers say won’t do it

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed “Padmavati”, whose release has been postponed amid the protests in India, has been cleared by British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for the UK audience.
The film’s producers, however, say it will not be screened in British theatres before it is cleared in India.
The BBFC has given the film a 12A rating and was passed without any cuts. The 12A rating mandates that the film cannot be viewed by a child under the age of 12 unless accompanied by an adult.
The British Censor Board has listed the film on its official website, stating, ‘Padmavati’ (12A) moderate violence, injury detail.”
The 190-crore film’s release in India, also slated for December 1, has been delayed because of a litany of controversies, mainly protests by Rajput groups who allege that their legendary queen has been depicted falsely.
Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1 in India, however, postponed by the makers till further notice.
Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.
The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.