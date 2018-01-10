‘Padmavat’ will release in Goa

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, now titled ‘Padmavat’, would release in the state.
The state government does not have a problem to screen it in the cinema halls in Goa,” Parrikar said.
‘Padmavat’ has been given a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Goa Police had expressed apprehension about the film being screened in the state during the peak tourist season.
They had written a letter to the state government asking to ban the movie’s screening in the state during peak tourist season.
‘Padmavat’ will hit the big screen on January 25.