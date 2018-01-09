Padmavat will not be screened in Rajasthan, says Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat will not be screened in the state.

She made the statement the day the movie’s co-producer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, confirmed that Padmavat, earlier named Padmavati, will be released on January 25.

“Rani Padmini’s sacrifice is associated with the honour, esteem and pride of the state, so Rani Padmini is not merely a history chapter for us, but is our self-esteem,” Raje said. “We will not allow her dignity to be hurt howsoever.”

The chief minister ordered Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria to ensure that the film is not screened in the state, saying the emotions of the public should be respected.

A number of Rajput organisations in the states on Monday protested against the movie’s release and threatened to gather at cinema halls with batons and petrol.

“Let me make it loud and clear that India will burn if the Central Board of Film Certification, producers or cinema hall owners release the film on January 25,” Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, said.