Bollywood

Padmavat to release on January 25

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Padmavat

Mumbai: The wait is finally over. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Padmavat, which was earlier known as Padmavati, will finally now release on January 25.

The movie, which was retitled on the directions of the CBFC about a week ago, has finally received a nod from the censors. On the day of its release, it will clash with R Balki’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the release of Neeraj Pandey’s action-thriller Aiyaary, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, has been postponed from January 26 to February 9, as the producers wanted to avoid the mammoth box-office clash.

