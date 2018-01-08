Padmavat to release on January 25

Mumbai: The wait is finally over. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Padmavat, which was earlier known as Padmavati, will finally now release on January 25.
#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018… #RepublicDayWeekend
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018
The movie, which was retitled on the directions of the CBFC about a week ago, has finally received a nod from the censors. On the day of its release, it will clash with R Balki’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the release of Neeraj Pandey’s action-thriller Aiyaary, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, has been postponed from January 26 to February 9, as the producers wanted to avoid the mammoth box-office clash.