Padmavat likely to release on January 25

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Padmavat, which has been mired in controversy, likely to release on January 25.
The movie, which was retitled on the directions of the CBFC about a week ago, has finally received a nod from the censors. On the day of its release, it will clash with R Balki’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the release of Neeraj Pandey’s action-thriller Aiyaary, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, has been postponed from January 26 to February 9, as the producers wanted to avoid the mammoth box-office clash.