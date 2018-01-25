Padmaavat release: No show in four states

New Delhi: The most awaited and highly controversial movie “Padmaavat” released today, but it was initially banned in four states-Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, incidents of violence were reported from all over the country.

In a particularly horrific episode reported from Haryana’s Gurgaon grabbed the country’s attention as a mob opposed the release of Padmaavat and pelted stones at a school bus filled with children. They even resorted to torch vehicles and vandalized multiplexes in several parts of Haryana. Similar incidents of violence were also reported from Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the violence, some multiplex owner of four states- Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa have said the film would not be screened today.