Padmaavat producers move Supreme Court challenging ban on film in four states

New Delhi: Producers of the film Padmaavat have decided to move to Supreme Court against the ban imposed by certain states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, on the film’s release. The SC is likely to hear the case on Thursday.
The film has received U/A certificate from the CBFC after five modifications, disclaimers and change of title from Padmavati to Padmaavat.
Despite that, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to stick to his decision of not releasing the film in his state, a move followed by the BJP-ruled states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and even Haryana.
The pressure is immense from the Rajput fringe outfit Karni Sena, which held a massive protest demanding a countrywide ban on the film. Led by Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the protest was held at Dholpur near UP border to convince UP CM Yogi Adityanath to reconsider his decision of releasing the film in his state.
Lokendra Singh Kalvi also warned that in case the film is released on January 25, Republic Day celebrations will turn into a dark day.
“We are also planning a big protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from January 22 where thousands of Rajputs from across the country will be gathering to stage a massive protest,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production and Viacom 18 issued a joint statement clarifying that the stance of the film is not a distortion of history but to glorify the valour of Rajput community.
“Based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmaavat, the movie faced resistance from its early stages due to a misinformation campaign and rumour-mongering.
Despite these challenges, the film that showcases the valour of Rani Padmavati, Maharawal Ratan Singh and the famed Rajput ethos of honour, bravery and sacrifice, has managed to overcome all odds.