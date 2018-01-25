Padmaavat hits big screen today

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat (initially titled Padmavati) starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh releases on Thursday amid high security.

Defying threats by protesting groups, hundreds in different parts of the country turned up to watch the movie at theatres amid tight security. After a terrifying attack by protesters on a school bus, many schools in Gurgaon and Noida are closed today.

The film has been at the centre of controversies for past one year, ever since Bhansali began shooting in January last year in Jaipur.

The Supreme Court had paved the way for the nationwide release of Padmaavat after some states had issued notifications banning the film. But the Rajput Karni Sena is hell-bent on disrupting the film’s release by resorting to violence.