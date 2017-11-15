Latest News Update

Padma Bhushan hindi poet Kunwar Narayan dead at 90

Kunwar Narayan

New Delhi: Eminent Hindi poet and Jnanpith awardee Kunwar Narayan passed away here at his home today morning. He was 90.

According to sources, Kunwar Narayan was in coma since July 4 after suffering from brain haemorrhage.

Born on September 9, 1927, in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad, Kunwar Narayan was known for his poetry, stories and critiques.

Apart from his first poetry collection “Chakravyuh”, which is considered a landmark in Hindi literature, his other works including “Atmajayee”, “Apne Samne”, “Koi Dusra Nahi”, and “In Dinon” put him on the forefronts of the literary world.

While he received a positive response for “Akaaron Ke Aas Paas”, a collection of stories, his collection of literary criticism, “Aaj aur Aaj se Pehle”, is also considered among his best works.

The Hindi poet was honoured with Jnanpith Award in 2005 and Padma Bhushan in 2009.

He was also bestowed the Premchand Award, Kabir Samman, Vyaas Samman, Shalaka Samman, Tulsi Award, Hindustani Akademi Award for “Atmajayee” and Sahitya Akademi Award for “Koi Doosra Naheen” among others.

