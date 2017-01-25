Padma awards for Jitendra Haripal, Sadhu Meher, Dr Minz, Aruna Mohanty from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Padma awards declared on the eve of Republic Day will be announced formally today evening but the state is already joyous to know that four legends in different fields will be honoured with the major civilian awards. They are Sadhu Meher, Jitendra Haripal and Dr Mukut Minz and eminent Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty. The first three hail from western Odisha.

Danseuse Mohanty, younger than the other three, feels delighted to have received the honour. “Its the blessing of my Gurus and hard work and passion for my art that earned me this huge honour,” she said.

Veteran film director, actor and theatre personality from the state Meher has been chosen for the Padma Shri award this year. He is known for his role in many films including Ankur, Gharonda, Inkaar and so on.

“I’m happy to be receiving this award after over 40 years in the film industry,” said Meher.

Famous Sambalpuri song ‘Rangabati’ singer Jitendra Haripal will also be getting the Padma Shri award for his lifetime contribution to music. An exponent of Kosli-Sambalpuri music, he is legend in Odisha.

Dr Minz, who was in news recently for successfully transplanting External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s kidney, is another Odia to be chosen for the honour of Padma Shri. Presently the Director-Transplant Surgery at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, he was also head of the department of renal transplant surgery at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). An MBBS from VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla, he is renowned as an expert in the field of transplantation and hails from Sundargarh.