Padma Awards 2019: Government invites nominations, recommendations

New Delhi: The process of honouring outstanding personalities from different walks of life with Padma awards for 2019 has begun with the home ministry inviting nominations.

The filing of nominations started from May 1 and the awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019. The last date for nominations is September 15,18.

The awards seek to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

The nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards will be received online only on the Padma portal designed by the ministry which is available on the address-www.padmaawards.gov.in.

With the online portal, the public at large have been enabled to participate in the nomination process, an official statement said on Thursday. Nominations are invited every year from all state governments, union territories, ministries, departments of the central government and individuals.

Recommendations can be made by state governments, Union Territories, ministries, departments of the government of India, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, central and state ministers, chief ministers and governors of State, and Members of Parliament, among others.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.