Paddy worth Rs lakh reduced to ashes in Balasore

Balasore: Paddy worth over lakhs were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out at Maharajpur village in Balasore district last night.

According to sources, paddy stacks belonging to Surendra Nayak of the village caught fire. It soon enveloped nearby paddy stacks.

Some villagers immediately informed Nayak about the fire who then contacted the fire department officials.

Fire tenders rushed to the village to put out the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, fire personnel said.

Sources said Nayak had cultivated paddy in 12 acres of land this year. The stuff was stacked for threshing. It was reduced to ashes after the fire.

