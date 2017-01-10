Latest News Update

PAC can summon PM Modi over demonetisation

New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament can summon Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation if it is not satisfied with the answers given by top finance ministry officials and the RBI Governor Urjit Patel, to whom a detailed questionnaire has been sent.

A PAC meeting on this issue has been called on 20 January, in which the RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das will be present.

“We have not yet received answers for the questions we have sent to them. They will reply a few days before the meeting. Their replies will be discussed in detail,” PAC chairman KV Thomas said.

