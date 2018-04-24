P K Mishra 3rd hidden powerful official in Modi government

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born Pramod Kumar Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one of his most trusted officials has been placed at no 3 in India Today’s ‘Official Top 10: Hidden power’ with Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra bagging the top spot, followed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to the magazine he is among the few bureaucrats the PM has implicit trust in. Mishra was his principal secretary when he first became Gujarat CM.

He is credited for this position as he vets postings and transfers of key central servants not just in government but also PSUs, the banking sector, security services and even the MEA. Has limited the corrupt ‘transfer posting raj’ system through policy tweaks, the magazine wrote naming him as ‘The Selector’.

The bureaucrat’s clean-up of the Padma awards selection process has made them merit-based and inspirational, it added.

Capital account – Mishra did a doctorate in Economics under renowned British economist Michael Lipton.