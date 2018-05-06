Over two quintal ganja seized in Koraput, 3 held

Jeypore: Police today seized over 2 quintals of ganja from an SUV and arrested three persons in this connection in Koraput district.

Police have also seized the Bolero, which was used for supplying the ganja.

According to reports, while Jeypore Town Police was conducting patrolling last night, it intercepted the vehicle and suspicion at around 3.00 am last night on Jeypore-Boriguma road on NH 26.

During searching police found 2.3 quintals of ganja from the vehicle stashed in two bags and arrested the peddlers in connection with the illegal supply.

The arrested have been identified as Pankaj Kumar Paswan, Rohan Kumar Paswan, and Bika Singh.