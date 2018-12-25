Over 80 quintals of paddy gutted in fire in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Over 80 quintals of paddy was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in Jhandariguda village of Nabarangpur district today.

As per sources, paddy stacks belonging to Madhu Bhatra and Mangu Bhatra caught fire and engulfed the nearby paddy stacks within a few minutes.

On spotting the flames, the duo alerted the fire brigade personnel. Though the fire fighters doused the flames, over 80 quintals of paddy were gutted in the mishap by then.

The exact reason of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the fire personnel said.