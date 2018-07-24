Over 70 trucks ransacked after woman dies in mishap

Balasore: Tension ran high in Malgodown area of Sahadevkhunta police limits in Balasore district following the death of an elderly woman in an accident on Tuesday.

The irate mob ransacked over 70 trucks and vandalized the truckers’ association office after the mishap.

The deceased was identified as Sabitri Dei (61) of Buddhi Gochha slum.

According to sources, the elderly woman was going to a place when a speeding truck hit her from behind near Malgodown area. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap leaving behind the vehicle.

On the other hand, the locals rushed injured woman to the local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Following the death of the woman, tension erupted in the area. Hundreds of locals rushed to the Malgodown area where hundreds of trucks were parked. The irate villagers threw stones at the trucks damaging windshields and doors of about 70 trucks.

Later, they stormed the truckers’ association office and vandalized the properties. Besides, the angry locals staged a road blockade by burning tyres demanding the arrest of the accused driver.

Sahadevkhunta police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating locals. Further inquiry into the matter is underway, police said.