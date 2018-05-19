Over 70 injured in bus accident in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: At least 70 passengers escaped with minor injuries as a bus they were travelling in skidded off after another bus hit it from back at Katumunda under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district late last night.

According to reports, both the night coaches were on their way to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar when the mishap occurred near Kamakhyanagar.

The ill-fated bus was parked at Katumunda Chhak when another Bhubaneswar-bound night coach rammed into the bus from back following which it turned turtle.

Police and locals swung into action and rescued the passengers of both the buses.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Talcher and Parjang hospitals and their condition is said to be stable.