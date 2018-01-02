Over 5.9 lakh students to appear Matric exam this year

Cuttack: As many as 5, 90,330 Odisha students will appear the annual High School Certificate Examination (HSCE) at 2,818 exam centres this year, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) informed today.

Speaking to the media, BSE President Jahan Ara Begum said that nearly 5,67,254 students will appear in the regular category while around 19,737 ex-regular students will write the examinations adding, similarly, 3,334 students will appear the exam for correspondence course.

The examinations would be conducted at 2,818 exam centres this year, he added.

The board informed that a total of 302 nodal centres have been identified for safe storage of question papers.

The matriculation examination will begin from 23 February 2018.

The online filling up of forms for the Matric examination was completed in November 2017.