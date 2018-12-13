Over 300 quintals of paddy gutted in Nabarangpur village

Nabarangpur: Over 300 quintals of paddy was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in Jhadakusumi village in Nabarangpur district in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per sources, the fire broke out at around 2 am. On spotting the flames, locals alerted the fire brigade which reached the spot and doused the flame.

Reportedly, around 18 stacks of paddy weighing over 300 quintals worth lakhs were gutted in the fire mishap.

Though the exact reason of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, locals suspect that some miscreants were behind the incident, a source said.