Outlook Speakout Awards: CM Naveen Patnaik wins Best Administrator award

New Delhi: Leaving behind chief ministers of five states for the ‘Outlook Speakout’ awards, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the Best Administrator award from former President Pranab Mukherjee at the Outlook Speakout award function in New Delhi on Friday.

Accepting the award Patnaik said, “It is a proud moment of all of us; I dedicate this award to the four crore people of Odisha. We are on the right path. I will get satisfaction when our Odisha becomes the number one State in the country.”

Now, the State’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is gearing up to hold grand reception for Patnaik on his return here from New Delhi on Sunday.

Patnaik was among Chief Ministers, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal’s Mamta Banerjee, Tripura’s Manik Sarkar, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, nominated for the award, instituted by the Outlook publication group under the category of Best Administrator.

However, Patnaik became the winner as the Best Administrator in the country for his good work during floods and cyclones like Phailin and Hudhud that devastated Odisha many a time during his 18 years of rule.

