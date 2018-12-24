Ousted Pak PM Sharif gets 7 years in jail

Ousted Pak PM Sharif


Islamabad: The ousted Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Monday was awarded a seven-year jail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

The anti-corruption court has acquitted the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader in the Flagship Investments corruption case in Panama Papers scandal.

Sharif was taken into custody after the announcement of the verdict. He will be taken to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Media reports said a fine of Rs 1.5 billion was also imposed on him in the Al-Azizia reference.

While announcing the decision, Judge Malik said there was concrete proof against Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and that the former PM was not able to provide a money trail in the case.

Sharif was present in the court at the time of the announcement of the verdict.

 

