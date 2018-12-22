OUAT vet students call off strike

Bhubaneswar: Students of the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry of the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Saturday called off their agitation.

The students were demonstrating since December 20 demanding appointment of a permanent Dean.

The agitators said they withdrew their strike in order to bring normalcy to the teaching, research and others activities of the varsity. They submitted a memorandum about their decision to Vice-Chancellor Surendra Nath Pasupalak.

With the students’ agitation called off, the teaching activities will resume from Monday and scheduled examinations will be conducted accordingly, sources said.