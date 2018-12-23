OUAT team treats injured tusker in Sambalpur forest

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
injured tusker
5

Sambalpur: A team of experts from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) began the treatment of an injured tusker at Padiabahal forest range in Sambalpur on Sunday.

As per sources, the male pachyderm was initially tranquilised and detailed treatment procedure was carried out by the team led by Dr Indramani Nath, Professor, Surgery, OUAT.

Related Posts

Three get life term in Khalikote kidnapping, murder case

Honey badger found dead on Highway in Khurda

Pangolin rescued in Ganjam, 5 held

The elephant sustained injuries on his legs and had a swollen leg due to dislocation of bones.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) informed that the pachyderm suffered the injuries during a fight in the herd and ruled out any poaching incident.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.