OUAT team treats injured tusker in Sambalpur forest

Sambalpur: A team of experts from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) began the treatment of an injured tusker at Padiabahal forest range in Sambalpur on Sunday.

As per sources, the male pachyderm was initially tranquilised and detailed treatment procedure was carried out by the team led by Dr Indramani Nath, Professor, Surgery, OUAT.

The elephant sustained injuries on his legs and had a swollen leg due to dislocation of bones.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) informed that the pachyderm suffered the injuries during a fight in the herd and ruled out any poaching incident.