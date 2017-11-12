OUAT issues rain advisory to farmers for safe harvest

Bhubaneswar: In wake of IMD’s prediction for heavy rainfall due to a low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has issued an advisory for farmers.

OUAT has advised the farmers to shift the harvested paddy to a safer place. Ripe paddy should be harvested and moved to safety.

As the state is still reeling under the impact of huge crop loss due to pest menace, the University has asked the District Collectors to ensure that the advisory is implemented in their districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday the low pressure will form over south west Bay of Bengal whereas a cyclonic circulation is already present over south east bay.

The farmers were urged to go through the websites of the OUAT and the State Agriculture Department for detailed information.