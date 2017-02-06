OUAT hit & run : Vehicle owned by Siddharth Co was sold to former Speaker

Bhubaneswar: With pressure increasing from students section to nab the accused driver whose vehicle ran over an MCA student of OUAT here on Saturday night, Commissionerate Police on Monday revealed some important information regarding the documentation of the tainted vehicle.

Speaking to media persons police clarified that the vehicle was originally registered to owner of Siddharth Construction but it was subsequently sold to the former Speaker Kishore Mohanty.

The vehicle was sold to Mohanty on 2009. The transfer of ownership meanwhile has not been done and is still lying registered to the Sidhharth Construction.

The vehicle is believed to be owned by brother of Cuttack Barabati MLA Debasish Samantaray.

Notably an MCA student of OUAT identified to be Suchismita Biswal along with her another friend were ran down by a SUV allegedly driven by Samantaray’s son. While Biswal had died her other friend sustained injuries.

This incident led to outspread outrage in the institution with students staging a road blockade today.

Meanwhile, the main accused driver is still elusive as police is trying to cut short his trail.