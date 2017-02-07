OUAT hit & run: Driver arrested

Bhubaneswar: In the OUAT hit and run case of Saturday wherein a female student was run over by a four wheeler, the absconding driver has been arrested today.

The driver, Maheswar Behera, was arrested by Khandagiri police today. The OUAT student Suchismita Biswal was run over by the vehicle of former speaker Kishore Mohanty in which his nephew was seated, said the driver. He said he could not anticipate the student and her friend coming in the vehicle’s way suddenly. So after the accident took place he went to PMG, left the vehicle and went to his village in Badamba.

OUAT students had staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the accident in which the MCA student Suchismita was killed and her friend severely injured

Police is still probing whose name the vehicle was registered in. As per police sources, originally registered to owner of Siddharth Construction it was subsequently sold to the former Speaker Mohanty in 2009. The transfer of ownership meanwhile has not been done and is still lying registered in the name of Sidhharth Construction.

The vehicle is believed to be owned by brother of Cuttack Barabati MLA Debasish Samantaray.