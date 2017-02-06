Headlines

OUAT accident death: Students demand action against Barabati MLA’s son

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
OUAT

Bhubaneswar: Students of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) staged a road blockade today at Siripur Square demanding action against the culprit responsible for mauling an MCA student to death while injuring another on Saturday night.

The agitating students protested and sloganeered against Cuttack Barabati MLA Debasish Samantaray whose son was alleged to be the driver who knocked both the students on Siripur Fire Stattion road.

The vehicle which Samantaray’s son was driving allegedly belonged to owner of Siddharth Construction who happens to be the brother of the MLA.

“We want compensation up to fifty lakhs to kin of Suchismita. The culprits must be punished harshly. The driver who ran down both our mates was driving carelessly and drunken. Since he belongs to a close relationship with a ruling party MLA so the police are showing laxness in investigation,” a student said.

Earlier on the day police placated the agitating crowd assured to take all possible actions. Later it conducted raids at Siddharth Construction office and examined the papers of the vehicle. A notice was also served to the firm to furnish details of the concerned vehicle by 10 am tomorrow.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.0K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.9K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.5K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.1K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top