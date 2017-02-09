OUAT accident case: Driver arrested is not real

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation in connection with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) hit-and-run case, an eyewitness on Wednesday has claimed that the person who was arrested is not the driver of the vehicle which hit a girl student of the university leading to her death here on last Saturday night.

Besides this, the eyewitness also said that there were two persons in the car on that night. The eyewitness claimed that he had chased the vehicle for around one km after the accident but they sped away. He said, two persons were sitting inside the vehicle and both of them had bulky figure. But the man who was arrested has slim figure.

The OUAT students union has said that even with the availability of the CCTV footage at the accident site, it is around more than four days after the incident and the police department has still not started examining the CCTV footage. They claim that the police might be under some political pressure id not conducting a proper investigation into the matter.

After OUAT students staged a demonstration demanding immediate arrest of the accused, police on Tuesday arrested Maheswar Behera, a resident of Badamba in Cuttack district.

The arrested person is the driver of former Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Kishore Mohanty.

Notably, Suchismita Biswal, a student of the varsity was returning to hostel after completing her project work along with her friend Pragyna Tiwari, died after being hit by a Tata Safari SUV on Siripur-Fire Station road on February 4 night.

While police seized the vehicle after the mishap, the driver had managed to flee the spot after the accident.