Osama’s son Hamza ‘bent on avenging his father’s death’

Washington: Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is poised to lead a stronger, larger al-Qaida and is “bent on avenging” his father’s death, according to a former FBI agent familiar with the personal letters seized in a dramatic US raid that killed the al-Qaida leader in Pakistan’s Abbottabad.

Hamza, about 28 year old now, wrote those letters when he was 22 and had not seen his father bin Laden in several years.

The letters collected in the raid by helicopter-borne US Navy SEALs at a secure high-walled compound in Abbottabad, a garrison town north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in May 2011 have now been declassified.

This January, the US named Hamza a “specially-designated global terrorist” – the same classification bin Laden had.

He even sounds like his father, said Soufan. “His recent message that came out, he delivered the speech as if it’s his father…using sentences, terminology that was used by Osama bin Laden.”