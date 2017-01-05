Twin City

ORSAC survey finds 2.4 lakh acre unused gov land

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: In an Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) GIS mapping 2.40 lakh acre unused government land has been spotted. In fact, BMC alone has 10,800 acre unused land as per the survey.

The details of the GIS mapping were presented at an annual meeting presided by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi. ORSAC has completed 27 GIS mapping projects through satellite images of which it has collected information in 106 categories waill be uploaded on Odisha resources website.

Based on the topographical images, a website on Odisha Industrial Land is also coming up by the centre that runs under the Science and Technical Education department.

Chief Secretary Padhi has instructed to take steps to keep the identified government land safe and to come up with a mobile app based on the available data.

