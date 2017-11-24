Crime

Ornaments worth lakhs looted from Ram Mandir in Dhenkanal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
looted

Dhenkanal: Ornaments and valuables worth lakhs of rupees have been looted by unidentified miscreants from Ram Mandir in Malpura village under Kamakhyanagar police station in Dhenkanal district late Thursday night.

The incident came to light this morning when the temple priest came to open the temple.

According to reports, the priest got shocked after finding the locks and the grills of the temple broke and informed the temple committee who immediately brought the matter to the notice of police.

Kamakhyanagar SDPO Seikh Abdul Karim and IIC Gyanaranjan Samal reached the spot and have begun an investigation into the incident.

“When I came to open the temple, I noticed that the main doors were broken and the ornaments were missing,” said the temple priest.

