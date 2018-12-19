Ornaments worth lakh stolen from temple in Khurda

Khurda: Unidentified miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments and utensils worth lakh of rupees from Goddess Kali temple in Gurujang of Khurda district last night.

The incident came to light this morning when the priest of the temple found the main door broken and temple ransacked. Later, the priest along with the locals lodged a complaint with Town police.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the miscreants broke into the temple and decamped with gold jewellery worth lakh of rupees, utensils and a donation box.