Orissa HC to remain closed from May 21 for summer vacation

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will remain closed from May 21 to June 18 for summer vacation, a notification issued by the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court on Wednesday read.

As per the notification, the High Court will remain closed on May 27 and June 3, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16 on account of public holidays.

On the remaining working days of the vacation, the court will remain open from 11 am to 3 pm while all urgent Civil, Criminal and Company Act matters will be received between 11 am and 12 pm, it added

No pending case shall be listed before the vacation court without the permission of the senior vacation judges.

Along with the vacation division bench, the special division bench will hear pending jail criminal appeal and fresh criminal appeal during the vacation period. The special division bench will hear criminal cases pending in the court for more than five years, the notification said.

Justices SK Sahu and KR Mohapatra of the special division bench will hear the cases on May 23, Justices SK Sahu and DP Choudhury on May 25 and Justices Biswajit Mohanty and SK Sahu on June 4, it added.